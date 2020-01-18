• Fulton County

Traffic blitz:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office will conduct a traffic blitz from Sunday through Jan. 25. Deputies will be working various hours and locations looking for distracted driving, safety belt, speed and impaired driving violations.

The blitzes are funded from an Ohio Department of Public Safety grant, which pays for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws in areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

