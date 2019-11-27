• Fulton County

Traffic blitz:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz from Dec. 1-7. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County, looking for distracted driving, as well as safety belt, speed and impaired-driving violations.

The blitzes are funded from a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. The grant pays for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists.

