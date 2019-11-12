• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller announced that his office conducted a recent traffic blitz, from Oct. 26-31. Deputies made 20 stops and issued seven citations: four for speed, one for OVI, one for driving under suspension and one for failure to control.
Deputies also issued 16 warnings during the blitz, which was paid for from an Ohio Department of Public Safety blitz.
