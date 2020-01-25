• Fulton County

Traffic blitz:

Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller has announced a Super Bowl traffic enforcement blitz, set for Feb. 3-4. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and they will be looking for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.

The blitzes are funded from an Ohio Department of Public Safety grant, which pays for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadways in areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

