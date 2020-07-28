• Fulton County

Traffic blitz:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic enforcement blitz from July 7-18. Deputies make 26 traffic stops and issued six citations — five for speed violations and one for driving under suspension.

Deputies also issued 25 warnings during the blitz, served two felony arrest warrants and confiscated suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The blitzes are paid through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. 

