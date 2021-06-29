• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
Sheriff Roy Miller reports about a traffic blitz held June 13-26: out of 36 stops, seven citations issued for speed; 32 warnings were issued. The blitz was paid for by a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
