• Fulton County

Traffic blitz:

Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller announced that his office will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz Sunday through Feb. 22. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County, looking for distracted driving, safety belt, speed and impaired driving violations.

The blitzes are being funded from an Ohio Department of Public Safety grant, which pays for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadways in areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

