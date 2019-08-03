• Fulton County

Traffic blitz:

Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller announced that the deputies will be conducting a traffic enforcement blitz starting Saturday and running through Aug. 9. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around the county, looking for distracted driving, safety belt, speed and impaired driving violations.

The blitz is funded by an Ohio Department of Public Safety grant, which pays for extra patrol to enforce traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadways.

