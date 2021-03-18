• Fulton County

Blitz results:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic enforcement blitz from March 1-13. Deputies who worked this blitz made 16 traffic stops and issued five citations, three for speed violations, one for driving under suspension and one left of center violation. Deputies also issued 12 warnings during the blitz.

Traffic enforcement blitzes are paid for from a grant that the sheriff's office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments