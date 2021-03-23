• Fulton County
Blitz results:
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic enforcement blitz from March 12-18. Deputies who worked this blitz made 42 traffic stops and issued four citations, all for speed violations. Deputies also issued 38 warnings, seized marijuana on two traffic stops and stopped a road-rage incident on another during the blitz.
Traffic enforcement blitzes are paid for from a grant that the sheriff's office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
