• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller announced that his office conducted a traffic enforcement Super Bowl blitz, Feb. 3-4. Deputies made 18 traffic stops and issued six citations. The citations included three speed violations, two driving under suspension violations and a marked lanes violations. Deputies also issued 16 warnings. The blitzes are paid for from an Ohio Department of Public Safety grant.
