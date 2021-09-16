• Fulton County
 
Traffic blitz results:
 
From Aug. 20-Sept. 6, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office did a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" blitz. During that time, 71 traffic stops were made with 15 citations issued: nine speed violations, one OVI refusal, three driving under suspension, one stop sign violation and one expired plates violation. Deputies warned 64 individuals of violations, and issued a summons for vandalism of property.
 
This grant is given by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

