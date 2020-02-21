Tax prep:
Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) is offering seniors assistance with tax preparation in Fulton County. Due to decreased funding, fewer appointments will be offered this year. Call 419-990-5134 or email at taxes@nocac.org to make an appointment. NOCAC will offer tax clinics at Detwiler Building in Wauseon and the Delta Public Library by appointment only.
