ARCHBOLD — The Fulton County spelling bee will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Archbold.
Competing fourth-graders will be Katelyn Liechty, Archbold; Alex Boothby, Evergreen; Aspen Brehm, Fayette; Hannah Tedrow, Delta; Carson Andres, Pettisville; Aria Bailey, Swanton; Bethani Tibbs, Wauseon; and Lucy Dillon, Holy Trinity.
Fifth-graders will be Blaney Huffman, Archbold; Callie Wyse, Evergreen; Kaylee Harrington, Fayette; Lainey Bilek, Delta; Ryan Bishop, Pettisville; Conor Yates, Swanton; Mia Barajas, Wauseon; and Megan Clancy, Holy Trinity.
Competing sixth-graders will be Emma Krukowski, Archbold; Bailey Lumbrezer, Evergreen; Logan Tussing, Fayette; JT Barkhimer, Delta; Macy Hoylman, Pettisville; Lauren Bettinger, Swanton; Kirsten Gleckler, Wauseon; and Ethan Grasser, Holy Trinity.
Seventh-grade competing students will be Koalten Manz, Archbold; Hannah Damaske, Evergreen; Kinsey Leininger, Fayette; Dougy Narron, Delta; Emily VanDenBerghe, Pettisville; Jordan Bailey, Swanton; Ava Pelok, Wauseon; and Alex Fritsch, Holy Trinity.
And competing eighth-graders will be Kyle Hageman, Archbold; Katherine Hoffman, Evergreen; Hannah Hall, Fayette; Sam Pace, Delta; Mina Wesche, Pettisville; Kiernan Wealleans, Swanton; Maria Shema, Wauseon; and Caleb Grasser, Holy Trinity.
The five winning students will move on to The Blade Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee at Owens Community College in March.
The county event is coordinated by Stacey Parrish of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
Regional winners will compete at the national level on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.
