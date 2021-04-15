• Fulton County
Enforcement blitz:
Fulton County Sheriff Roy E. Miller has announced that his office will conduct two traffic enforcement blitzes in April.
Both blitzes are called "Prom Blitz" and the first one coincides with Pettisville and Swanton high schools' proms this weekend. A second blitz coincides with the prom at Fayette High School the weekend of April 24-25.
During the two time periods, deputies will work "various hours and locations around Fulton County focusing on impaired drivers and other violations related to impaired driving," Sheriff Miller said.
