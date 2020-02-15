• Fulton County
Senior scams:
The Fulton County Senior Center will host a program about current senior scams from the Consumer Protections Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office at 11 a.m. April 14. Ryan Lippe will present information on the most current scams targeting the senior citizen population. The presentation will be held at the senior center’s main location of 240 Clinton St., Wauseon.
Seniors are encouraged to stay for lunch following this program for a suggested $2 donation or meal ticket. RSVP for lunch 24 hours in advance by calling 419-337-9299.
