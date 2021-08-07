In collaboration with the Fulton County Health Department, the seven school districts in the county have updated information on current plans for the start of the 2021-22 school year. Once again, schools will be offering in-person instruction in accordance with their district calendars prioritizing the health and safety of students and staff. Due to emerging concerns with the Delta variant, these guidelines and recommendations are subject to change.
School districts in Fulton County include: Archbold, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Pike-Delta-York, Swanton and Wauseon.
These general principles will guide each school district as they move forward with opening schools throughout Fulton County:
1. Each school district will continue safety protocols.
2. Each school district will work closely with the Fulton County Health Department to promote safety in each school building.
3. Daily Health Assessments: Students and personnel are recommended to take their own temperature before reporting to school and to stay home if above 100.4°F or if experiencing other symptoms.
4. Each school district will be transparent with all stakeholders that some level of risk will always be present when children and school district employees occupy school district facilities.
5. School districts recognize the need for consistency in areas of operations while recognizing that individual differences in classroom sizes, school facilities, and building operations may lead to some inconsistencies.
These principles will be common to all Fulton County public school districts:
Communications when a student/staff member has been diagnosed with a COVID 19 positive case.
In instances of positive cases, each district will communicate with the appropriate parties:
• Communication will be shared per Health Department protocol.
• The school district will cooperate with the Health Department’s work in contact tracing and quarantine requirements.
• The Fulton County Health Department, consistent with statewide protocols, will define what is considered “exposure” to COVID-19.
• Anyone who has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 does NOT have to quarantine if they are exposed unless they are symptomatic.
• Any unvaccinated individuals wearing a mask and socially distanced at least three feet would not be subject to quarantine.
• Quarantine measures are still in place at the discretion of the health department for those who are unvaccinated and unmasked within six feet for fifteen or more accumulated minutes of someone with COVID-19.
Food Service
All districts will offer food service. Logistics will be determined by each district and school building in order to maximize social distancing.
Students will be encouraged to sanitize their hands before and after lunch.
Cafeterias will be sanitized between lunch periods.
Classroom Occupancy
Safety protocols are in place but any student who attends school will incur some level of risk. Districts will decrease the likelihood of infection with hygiene, cleaning and safety procedures.
Students will be encouraged to sanitize their hands regularly.
Classroom occupancy will be determined based on each individual circumstance with the maximum amount of safety considerations possible.
Face Coverings
Face coverings are strongly recommended and encouraged for unvaccinated students and staff. Face coverings may become required due to increased risk of COVID-19 in our community.
Under current federal orders and accompanying guidance, students and staff are required to wear masks on school buses, whether vaccinated or not, until September 13, at which time the order may end or possibly be extended.
Visitors/Volunteers
There are different levels of school visitors, and each district will make decisions for each situation.
Visitors are discouraged from being in school district facilities during school hours.
Safety precautions will be implemented for all visitors.
Transportation
Fulton County districts will allow two students per seat and in some instances three students if the children are younger and therefore smaller.
Districts may attempt to seat siblings together.
Seating charts are recommended to assist with contact tracing.
Start and End of School Day
Measures may be taken to prevent students from congregating before and after school.
The Fulton County Schools’ Common Opening Agreement is subject to change throughout the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
