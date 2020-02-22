WAUSEON — Fulton County Republican voters will decide between a first-term incumbent and a former job and family services employee in the GOP primary for one county commissioner seat.
Jon Rupp, who won a four-year term in 2016, faces a challenge from Dale Morgan, who is retired from the Department of Job and Family Services after 27 years there and is in his 13th year with Quadco Rehabilitation Center.
Morgan is critical of Rupp, citing this as a reason for seeking the Republican nomination.
Rupp would like to continue a string of many years in public office by winning a second term. Before his election to commissioner in 2016, Rupp was a Franklin Township trustee in Fulton County from 1990-2016.
The winner on March 17 will advance to the November election, and as of this writing would face no opposition. Democrats do not have a candidate for the position, while Independents have until March 16 to file and write-ins have until Aug. 24.
The other county commissioner seat on the ballot this year in Fulton County is uncontested with Joe Short of Archbold the only candidate who has filed. Incumbent Commissioner Bill Rufenacht chose not to seek re-election.
The two new four-year commissioner terms being decided this year will begin in January 2021.
Fulton County’s third commissioner seat — held by Jeff Rupp — won’t be on the ballot until 2022.
Profiles of each candidate in the March 17 Republican primary follow:
Jon Rupp
Age: 59
Address: 21550 County Road L, Fayette
Education: 1978 graduate, Gorham Fayette High School
Family: wife, Deb; daughter, Tiffany (Ben) Johnston; son, Tyler
Occupation: Fulton County commissioner, owner of RJR & Associates
Previous political offices: Fulton County commissioner since January 2017; Franklin Township trustee from 1990-2016
Reason for seeking office: “I have been in public service for over 30 years and have thoroughly enjoyed being a commissioner my past term. It would be an honor to continue my service to Fulton County as a commissioner.”
Top goals: “1. To continue to work with all townships and communities to help them protect and enhance their resources which help them prosper.
“2. To continue working with county programs and services, helping them to maintain efficiency to ensure citizens a good value for taxes collected.
“3. To continue county growth by the retention and expansion of our existing industry, as well as economic development for new industry.”
Dale Morgan
Age: 75
Address: 255 Grant St., Wauseon
Education: 1964 graduate, Portsmouth East High School; 1972 graduate, Portsmouth Interstate Business College, associate degree in business and accounting; attended Ohio State University, Shawnee State College, Northwest State Community College
Family: wife, Connie; two daughters
Occupation: job coach, training specialist and transportation specialist with Quadco Rehabilitation Center
Previous political offices: central committee member, Scioto County, 1980-81
Reason for seeking office: “During the 13 years that I have been employed in an industry that services people with developmental disabilities, I have wondered about the reluctance of people to file complaints about their rights being violated. An experience during the summer of 2019 ended in frustration and great loss to the individual filing the complaint. We must be careful here not to violate the rights of any individual by identifying them or their case. I suspect that similar experience is the reason for reluctance to file complaints. Something has to change. After a phone conversation with a county commissioner about a case involving county employees, I realized that the county commission was the place to start. His ‘so what’ attitude and refusal to look at evidence saying he was not qualified, caused me to say he needed replaced. When in November I saw he was running for re-election unopposed, I reviewed my qualifications and said it is time for action. With the help of the voters we will start doing some attitude adjustment. I have expertise in many of the areas that county commissioners are responsible for.”
Top goals: “1. Safeguard the rights of all citizens especially the developmental disabilities and senior citizens. Provide better access to filing complaints. Insure a prompt, complete investigation and fair resolution to all complaints. The first step I have already taken, that was to get my name on the ballot to oppose the county commissioner who is unconcerned with the problem. Once in office I can better research the situation. The laws are already on the books so what is the cause of our problem? Is it just a matter of attitude locally, which could be changed with education or does it come from the state level? Maybe the laws have no teeth. Laws to be effective must have enforcement and consequences. I would advocate for making sure the laws have teeth locally.
“2. One of the areas that the commissioners are concerned with is the Job and Family Services Department. My expertise gained in the 27 years I was with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services can be valuable in the changing times. The first thing I would do would become familiar with the current procedures and programs, and employment cycles from high to low and back again. Staying ahead of the trend is a must to be prepared ahead of time rather than playing catch-up. I would evaluate current programs and future programs as to usage and results.
“3. Our founding fathers, in the Constitution of the United States established the local government as the strongest government unit. Over the years that has been eroded to making the federal government the most powerful, rather then the least. It is vital to the whole nation that this be turned around and the republic of the United States restored. I propose that we do this through education, not just in our schools, but in our adult population — maybe by free informal classes. Encourage people to avail themselves of the free online classes from Hillsdale College. I will be referring to the Constitution of the United States and the Ohio Constitution on any issue brought before the board of commissioners.”
