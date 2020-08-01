WAUSEON — Fulton County Health Department officials have confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in the county.
The deceased individual is a female in her 80s, no additional information will be released out of respect for the family and in order to protect personal privacy.
“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” said Fulton County Health Commissioner Kim Cupp. “Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus and do what we can to protect each other.”
As of Thursday, there have been 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fulton County. Of those cases, 23% have been linked to an identified outbreak or cluster of cases, meaning most infections are due to community spread through Fulton County.
Fulton County officials reminded residents that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Officials noted that every resident can greatly limit the spread of COVID-19 by following these actions:
1. Follow the statewide mask mandate.
2. Maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Be respectful of other people and the space around them – indoors or out.
3. Decrease in-person interactions with others outside of your household and limit attending gatherings of any size.
4. Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.
5. Stay home if you feel ill.
If you are concerned it may be COVID, call your health care provider.
