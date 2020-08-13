WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July 2020, with July 2019 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic, 22 (9); civil, 15 (25); criminal, 14 (4); miscellaneous, 9 (8); judgment liens, 68 (69); and appeals, 0 (1), with a total of fees collected being $16,416.16 ($20,372.16).

The title department issued a total of 2,413 (1,811) titles: new cars, 129 (125); used cars, 1,249 (980); new trucks, 70 (80); used trucks, 468 (337); vans, 19 (14); motorcycles, 94 (69).

Manufactured homes, 25 (13); trailers, 41 (24); travel trailers, 86 (49); motor homes, 67 (17); buses, 1 (1); off-road vehicles, 84 (51); watercraft, 54 (36); outboard motors, 11 (10); other, 19 (5), with a total of fees collected being $1,078,537.50 ($691,812.24).

Load comments