FAYETTE — A Fulton County man sustained serious injuries Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near here.
Pete Grime, 45, Archbold, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Toledo, with serious, but stable, injuries.
The other motorist, Zachary Putnam, 18, Wauseon, was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries.
According to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 11:23 p.m. Monday, at Fulton County roads H and 20 in Franklin Township, a truck driven by Grime was westbound and failed to yield, colliding with a northbound car driven by Putnam. Grime was ejected from the vehicle.
Troopers reported that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.
Assisting at the scene were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Archbold Fire Department.
