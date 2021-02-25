STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s (CCNO) governing board was informed Wednesday that a Fulton County man has been selected as the regional jail’s employee of the year for 2020.
Meanwhile, a Williams County man was honored with CCNO’s monthly employee award for January after assisting an inmate with a medical condition.
These honors were announced by CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan during the board’s bi-monthly meeting Wednesday morning via Zoom, when members also approved the allocation of cash saved due to COVD-related funds, as recommended last week by a CCNO committee (see related story page A2).
According to Sullivan, Dan Wolfrum of Fulton County was chosen by his peers as CCNO’s Employee of the Year. Wolfrum, who also was named Team Member of the Month for December, is CCNO’s maintenance person.
Sullivan explained that Wolfrum, who normally works first shift, had been asked to move to second shift for security duty last year when CCNO went into emergency staffing mode, a measure caused by the coronavirus situation.
While working in his temporary second-shift slot, recalled Sullivan, Wolfrum deduced that an officer was having a medical problem by hearing him calling on the radio.
“... he heard on the radio an officer calling, and no one knew where the officer was calling from — you could tell the voice had distress in it,” relayed Sullivan. “He did some research, quickly found out who it was, and it was an officer having a medical emergency himself inside the unit. Dan was able to find him, call medical emergency and we were able to provide medical care.”
Sullivan said Wolfrum’s actions were appreciated, and noted that “Dan’s attitude’s been wonderful. Imagine having to work one shift, move to another shift and doing a job that you weren’t signed up for. ... We’re happy to have Dan as our Employee of the Year.”
As for Wolfrum’s temporary shift from maintenance to security, Sullivan told the board that “maintenance staff are also trained at the corrections academy, so they’re truly corrections officers.”
Wolfrum has since returned to first-shift maintenance duties.
Also honored as Employee of the Month for January was corrections officer John Paine Jr. of Williams County.
“He was doing a security round when he realized a new book-in was acting strange. After he completed his round, he felt the need to go back to the guy’s cell and they found him unresponsive.”
Emergency medical care was given at CCNO and the inmate was revived. He was then taken to an emergency room and treated before being returned to CCNO.
“It’s a good job for him (Paine) to go back and take a look,” said Sullivan. “It’s just one of those experience things when you realize something’s not right.”
