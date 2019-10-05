WAUSEON — Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller announced that his department has been awarded two traffic enforcement grants titled Impaired Driving Enforcement Program ($20,358.32) and Selective Traffic Enforcement Program ($15,072.22) for a total of $35,430.54.

These grants will be awarded through the Ohio Department of Public Safety and took effect Oct. 1, running through Sept. 30, 2020.

The awarded grants will provide funds to pay for extra patrol during different times and dates for traffic law enforcement. During the times of extra patrol, deputies will be focusing on violations such as speeding, safety belts, distracted drivers and impaired drivers to reduce the number of traffic related crashes and deaths in Fulton County.

The dates, times and locations of the extra patrol will be announced prior to them taking effect.

