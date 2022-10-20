WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury recently met here and returned indictments, including one public official, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office.
Among those indicted were:
• Kari Rowe, 46, Wauseon, for theft in office and tampering with records, each a third-degree felony. From June 25-Sept. 8 she allegedly deprived, obtained or exerted control over property without consent, the value being between 7,500 and $150,000. She also allegedly falsified, destroyed, removed, concealed, altered, defaced or mutilated any writing, compute software, data or record which was kept by, or belonged, to a local, state or federal government entity. Rowe was employed as a utility clerk for the Village of Swanton, according to Haselman’s office.
• Jon Ordway, 40, Archbold, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a third-degree felony.
• Glenda Baldridge, 31, Archbold, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Dallas Gillett, 48, 403 Seneca St., Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Dustin Siler, 25, 2107 Power Dam Road, Defiance, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (oxycodone hydrochloride and fentanyl), each a third-degree felony.
• Allan Taylor, 40, Wauseon, for attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is likely to be present, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 14 he attempted to trespass in a habitation when any person other than accomplice was present or likely to be present.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.