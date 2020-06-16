WAUSEON — Fulton County's fair, known as one of Ohio's best, won't be the same this year.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the fair board here voted, 8-6, Tuesday night to reduce the annual production to a junior fair with limited attendance and harness racing with no spectators permitted. That arrangement is virtually the same as what Henry County officials announced last week.
The fair had been scheduled for Sept. 4-10 at the county fairgrounds just north of Wauseon. The above events are expected to be held during that week.
"The whole board wanted to have a full fair, but in the end it's the best we can do," said Dennis Wyse, Fulton County Fair Board president.
Having at least the junior fair will qualify Fulton County for the $50,000 being made available through the Ohio governor's office to fair boards that are carrying on with some events. But virtually all regular fair features have been canceled, although Wyse said there may be some food vendors for the junior fair.
Only the participants and their parents will be permitted to attend the junior fair, he indicated.
Wyse noted that the fair's past success as one well attended — annually featuring nationally established musical performers — complicated the possibility of moving forward with a full fair.
"That's what's hurting us ... it's brought in so many people," said Wyse. "That's a big disadvantage this year. Our success in the past is hurting us to comply under the circumstances."
He said maintaining the state-recommended social distancing guidelines would have been difficult.
"The mass amount of people that we could bring in is what they're (state officials) trying to avoid," Wyse commented. "There's no way we could enforce the social distancing."
The fair board still needs to put together plans for the reduced event. Wyse also said consideration may be given to hold an event or events where the public can come to the fairgrounds for curbside pickup of fair food.
Fulton County joins a growing list of counties that have decided to hold reduced fairs.
Defiance and Putnam counties are continuing to plan for theirs, although both aren't planning as many events as normal.
Paulding County canceled its fair some weeks ago, although it now is considering holding some events, such as harness racing.
And Henry County announced last week it would reduce its fair to all but the junior fair and harness racing, although with no spectators.
Williams County's fair board has not made a decision about the fate of its fair, set for Sept. 12-19, but has been proceeding forward as of last week. The board is scheduled to meet Thursday evening.
Fairs which proceeded forward received $50,000 from the governor's office for coronavirus-related impacts while those that canceled altogether will get $15,000.
