WAUSEON — There will be activities and music for everyone when the Fulton County Fair begins Friday at the fairgrounds in Wauseon.
Known for top-of-the-line entertainment acts, the 164th annual fair will feature country singer/songwriter Jake Owen in the grandstand at 7:30 p.m., Monday, while Sunday’s classic rock concert will feature Grand Funk Railroad and Little River Band performing at 7 p.m.
Owen performed at the Fulton County Fair in 2008 as the opening act for Joe Nichols. He returns this year with chart-topping hits including “Made For You”, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)”, and his recent number one single, “Homemade” which was nominated in 2020 for CMAA’s Best Video of the Year.
Grand Funk Railroad started in 1969 in Flint, Mich., as a trio. Their mega-hits include “We’re An American Band”, “I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home”, “Locomotion” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.”
Little River Band had several chart-topping hits in the ‘70s and ‘80s like “Reminiscing”, “Cool Change, Lonesome Loser”, “Take it Easy on Me” and “The Night Owls.”
Tickets for these concerts and other grandstand events are available on the fair’s online box office at FultonCountyFair.com or at the ticket office at the fairgrounds.
Admission to the fair is $5 per person with children 15 and younger admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Season passes are $20 prior to the fair and are available at the fair office and Fulton County businesses. Season tickets are $25 at the gate. Admission does not include ticketed shows.
Throughout the fair, there will be several free activities including free shows by The Van-Dells on Saturday and Nashville Crush on Sept. 9. There will also be traditional agricultural displays, Junior Fair youth presenting their projects in the show arena and a variety of demonstrations.
Here is a look at what’s going on at the fair:
Sept. 3
• Out of field and antique tractor pulls, 9 a.m.
• Baked goods auction, veterans’ pavilion, 5 p.m.
• Flag-raising ceremony, grandstand, 6:30 p.m.
• National Tractor Pullers Association-sanctioned M.E. Miller Tire Tri-State Showdown, grandstand, following flag-raising. Admission is $10 reserved seating and $20 for a pit pass.
Sept. 4
• Veterans’ Day with with all veterans and spouses admitted to the fairgrounds fro free until 6 p.m.
• Harness racing with pari-mutuel wagering, grandstand, 11:30 a.m.
• Classic car display, sale arena, 6 p.m.
• Junior fair king and queen crowing, South Stage, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickup truck and Tri-State mini tractor pulls, grandstand, 7 p.m. Admission is $5, with pit passes being $10.
• Van-Dells free concert, South Stage, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 5
• Worship service with The Hyssongs, Christian music building, 10:30 a.m.
• Golden wedding party, Veterans’ Pavilion, 1 p.m.
• Cornhole contest, park arena, 1 p.m., with registration at noon.
• Free throw and 3-point basketball shooting contest, sale arena, 2 p.m.
•Michigan miniature horse pull, Spangler arena, 4 p.m.
• Hanna Kerr free concert, Christian music building, 5 p.m.
• Youth Kickback! 2021 Fulton County youth event, sale arena, 7 p.m.
• Grand Funk Railroad and Little River Band, grandstand, 7 p.m.
• Bits and harness pony pull, Spangler arena, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6
• Cornhole mixed doubles, park arena, 1 p.m., with registration at noon.
• The Isabell Family free concert, Christian music building, 5 p.m.
• Jake Owen, grandstand, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7
• Junior fair day with all school-age children admitted for free until 6 p.m.
• Youth cornhole contest, park arena, 1 p.m., with registration at noon.
• Straw loading contest, Spangler arena, 3 p.m.
• Tractor operating contest, Spangler arena, 3 p.m.
• Pedal power pull, sale arena, 3 p.m., registration 1:30-2:30 p.m.
• Money scramble for youth ages 6 and under, sale arena, 3 p.m.
• Harness racing with pari-mutuel wagering, grandstand, 6 p.m.
• Showman of Showmen contest Osthimer horse arena and Spangler arena, 6:30 p.m
• Golden Gloves Boxing, sale arena, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8
• Senior Citizens Day with seniors age 65 and older admitted for free until 6 p.m.
• Senior citizens party, veterans’ pavilion, 10 a.m.
• Draft horse and pony show, Osthimer horse arena, 11:30 a.m.
• Women’s day demonstrations, veterans’ pavilion, 1 p.m.
• Junior Fair small animal sale, sale arena, 6 p.m. Sale order is: horse item, rabbits, chickens and turkeys.
• KOI Drag Racing, grandstand, 6:30 p.m. Admission and pit passes are $10.
Sept. 9
• Junior Fair large animal sale, sale arena, 9 a.m. Sale order is: hogs, gallon of milk, goats, steers and feeder calves.
• Ohio’s demolition and power wheels derby, grandstand, 6:30 p.m. Admission and pit passes are $10.
• Nashville Crush free concert, South stage, 7 p.m.
• Flag-lowering ceremony, grandstand, 10 p.m.
