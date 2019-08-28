WAUSEON — A Labor Day tradition returns to Wauseon when the 162nd annual Fulton County Fair starts its seven-day run this Friday with special entertainment, displays and activities.
This year’s Labor Day weekend concerts will include the classic rock band Foreigner and country music star Granger Smith, with Earl Dibbles Jr.
Foreigner has 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits and is responsible for some of the most familiar anthems of rock music, including “Cold as Ice,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” “Say You Will,” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You.” Foreigner will appear on Sunday, Sept. 1. Tickets are available for $45 in the VIP track area, $35 in the festival track area, $35 for grandstand bleachers and rows 1-18 and $30 for rows 19 on.
Granger Smith and his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. will appear at the grandstand on Monday, Sept. 2. He first entered the national music scene with his album “Remington,” which featured the number one hit “Backroad Song.” He was nominated as Best New Country Artist for the 2017 iHeartRadio awards and also honored in the CRS New Faces show. His current album is “When the Good Guys Win.” Tickets are $28 in the VIP track area, $22 in the festival track area, $22 in the grandstand bleachers and rows 1-18, and $18 for rows 19 on.
Admission to the fair is $5 per person, with children age 15 and younger admitted free. Season tickets are $20 at the gate prior to the fair and at select locations, and $25 at the fair gates on Friday and Saturday only.
Here is a look at what’s going on during this year’s fair:
Friday, Aug. 30:
Out of field and antique tractor pulls, grandstand, 9 a.m.
Rides open, 4 p.m.
Baked goods auction, veterans’ pavilion, 5 p.m.
Veterans Association’s flag raising-ceremony, grandstand, 6:30 p.m.
National Tractor Pull Association-sanctioned tractor and truck pulls immediately following. Admission is $10 reserved seating; pit passes are $20 and available the day of the show.
Saturday, Aug. 31:
Veterans’ day with all veterans and their spouses admitted free to the fairgrounds until 6 p.m.
Horseshoe championship, 9:30 a.m.
Free ham and bean dinner to all vets and their families from Veterans’ Association.
Rides open, 11 a.m.
Harness racing with pari-mutuel wagering, grandstand, 11:30 a.m.
Classic car display at sale arena, 6 p.m. (due to space, cars will be displayed by invitation only).
Junior fair king and queen crowning at south stage, 6:30 p.m.
Pickup truck pulls and tri-state mini-tractor pulls, grandstand, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for grandstand seats; pit passes are $10 and are available the day of the show.
Catholic Mass at Christian music building, 7:30 p.m.
Free 50’s and 60’s music show by the Van Dells at the south stage, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1:
Worship service with Souls Harbor, Christian music building, 10:30 a.m.
Rides open, noon
Cornhole contest in park area, registration beginning at noon
Labor Day weekend horseshoe tournament, 2 p.m.
Golden wedding party, veterans pavilion, 1 p.m.
Free throw and three-point basketball shooting contest, sale arena, 2 p.m.
Michigan miniature horse pulls, Spangler Arena, 4 p.m.
Free concert from JJ Weeks Band, Christian music building, 5 p.m.
Stomping Grounds youth event, sale arena, 7 pm.
Foreigner, grandstand, 7:30 p.m.
Bits and Harness pony pulls, grandstand arena, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day)
Labor Day horseshoe tournament, 9 a.m.
Rides open, 11 a.m.
Mixed doubles cornhole contest in park area; registration at noon; contest begins at 1 p.m.
Free Heart to Heart concert in Christian music building, 5 p.m.
Granger Smith, featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., grandstand, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3 (Junior Fair Day)
All school children are admitted into the fairgrounds free until 6 p.m.
Youth horseshoe championship (ages 9-17), 10 a.m.
Rides open, 11 a.m.
Youth cornhole contest in park area; registration begins at noon
Pedal power pull, sale arena, registration from 1:30-2:30 p.m., pedal pull begins at 3 p.m.
Straw-loading contest, Spangler Arena, 3 p.m.
Tractor-operating contests, Spangler Arena, 3 p.m.
Money scramble, sale arena, ages 6 and under, 3 p.m.
Second night of harness racing begins in the grandstand at 6 p.m.
Showman of Showmen contest, Osthumer Horse Arena, then Spangler Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Golden Gloves boxing championship, sale arena, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4 (Senior Citizens Day)
All aged 65 and over will be admitted free into the fairgrounds until 6 p.m.
Senior citizens party, veterans pavilion, 10 a.m.
Women’s Day demonstrations, veterans pavilion, 1 p.m.
Rides open, 4 p.m.
Motocross with MIX Express, grandstand, 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for grandstand seats; pit passes are $10 and are available the day of the show.
The junior fair’s small animal sale will be held in the sale arena beginning at 6 p.m.; the sale order will be goats, chickens, turkeys, horse item, and rabbits (fryer/roaster).
Top of Ohio Club classic feeder show, Spangler Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
The annual junior fair large animal sale will take place in the show arena beginning at 9 a.m. The sale order will be steers (dairy/beef/born and raised), feeder calf (dairy/beef), gallon of milk, hogs and sheep. The second feeder calf sale will follow the first feeder calf sale. The livestock sale will take place in Spangler Arena.
Rides open, 4 p.m.
Ohio’s Greatest Demolition Derby, grandstand, will take place 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for seats; pit passes are $10 and available the day of the show.
Free concert by Stacy Todd (“Duke” from the Van Dells), south stage, 7 p.m.
Veterans Association flag-lowering ceremony, grandstand, 10 p.m.
The Fulton County Fair will come to a close at 11 p.m.
Other free attractions throughout the week include Christian entertainment at the Christian music building; south stage entertainment; the agricultural heritage display “60s and 70s: A New Generation of Power and Machinery,” the Swanton Area Railroad and Model Club display; firefighter shows Saturday through Tuesday; Hill and Hollow Draft Horses, Saturday through Tuesday.
