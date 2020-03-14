WAUSEON — The Fulton County Board of Elections announced Friday that it is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19 in Tuesday’s polling places.
The board will supply each location with a sanitation kit. All touchscreen check-in equipment and voting equipment will be disinfected throughout Election Day, thus following recommended guidelines by the equipment manufacturer and CDC guidelines.
Non-touch screen surfaces also will be disinfected during the day and hand sanitizer will be available to precinct election officials and voters.
Voters can provide their own stylus, as long as it contains a soft rubber tip for signing in and for use on the voting equipment.
Voters can still cast their vote at the board office — 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon — during the remainder of the early voting period, which continues at the following times:
• today, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
• Monday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Voters who requested absentee ballots by mail are reminded that ballots must be postmarked by Monday (if being returned by mail) or hand delivered to the board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ballots cannot be returned to polling locations on Election Day.
Questions about COVID-19 can be answered by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)
