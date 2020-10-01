WAUSEON — Fulton County commissioners are seeking applicants to fill an upcoming board vacancy on the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities for a term to commence Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2024.

All persons appointed to the board shall be persons interested and knowledgeable in the field of intellectual disabilities and other allied fields. To the maximum extent possible, appointees shall be individuals who have professional training and experience in business management, finance, law, health care practice, personnel administration, or government service.

Any interested individual should submit in writing a request to be considered to serve on the board, including the reasons why he or she might wish to be considered.

Interested applicants shall send their information to the superintendent of the Fulton County Board of DD, 1210 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon 43567. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 23.

