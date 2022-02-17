Fulton County

Common Pleas Court

On the docket

Brian Benholtz, Delta, plaintiff vs Debra Beroski, Delta, defendant. Other civil.

Jessica Schultz, Wauseon, plaintiff vs Steven Coleman, Swanton, defendant. Domestic violence (civil protection order).

Directions Credit Union, Toledo, plaintiff vs Joy Flore, Delta, defendant. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Robert & Patricia Karney to Kevin & Marshall Boyers, 659 Parkside Drive, Wauseon.

Deryle D. Stiriz, Jr., to Jason & Shannon Drain & Gary Nofziger, 16555 Co. Rd. L, Wauseon.

Daniel & Karen Tyson to Jose Zamudio and Arroyo Renteria, 15949 St. Rt. 2, Wauseon.

John & Kathleen O’Neil, trustee, to Jacob & Katherine Law, 307 W. Elm St., Wauseon.

German Township —

Patrick Wyse, successor trustee, to Seneca & Luke Miller, 108 Monumental St., Archbold.

