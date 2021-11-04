Fulton County Courthouse
Marriage licenses
Destin Higgins, 37, Fayette, safety man, and Amy Crawford, 36, Fayette, food service supervisor.
Timothy Rhoads, 28, Wauseon, shipping, and Destiny Roehm, 29, Wauseon, unemployed.
Aguilar Carbajal, 30, Wauseon, laborer, and Samantha Nadeau, 30, Wauseon, administrative assistant.
Mark Wagner, 47, Archbold, engineer, and Vivian Gingoyon, 36, Archbold, not available.
Donald McLeod, 55, Archbold, construction, and Emeralda Torres, 54, Archbold, factory.
Matthew Lumbrezer, 52, Fayette, highway technician, and Catherine Parrish, 42, Fayette, nursing.
Tory Rowland, 30, Swanton, UPS feeder driver, and Breana Seabolt, 29, Swanton, registered nurse.
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Timothy Penter, Delta. Other civil.
Employees Mutual Casualty, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Erik Hilton, Wauseon. Other civil.
Russell Collins, Wauseon, and Lisa Collins, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Melissa Buehrer, Swanton, and Richard Buehrer, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Jeffery Haas, Delta, vs. Kelly Haas, Delta. Divorce.
Janice Goin, Swanton, vs. IAC Wauseon, LLC, Wauseon. Worker’s compensation.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
LJRT, LLC to BMST, LTDF, U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
Mary Jane Grieser to C&J Capital, LLC, 115 E. Willow St., Wauseon.
Kass Chesnut to Sean Crompton, 02550 County Road 13, Wauseon.
Cynthia San Pedro to Timothy and Jennifer Schoonover, 213 S. Brunell St., Wauseon.
Randall Figy to Bradley Norden, 630 W. Park St., Wauseon.
Edward Ceci and Ashley Wurns to Benjamin Griffith, 318 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Penny M. Ramsey to Joshua Wylie, 01548 County Road 25, Archbold.
Jill and Douglas Gilliland to Wade Enderle, 503 West St., Archbold.
