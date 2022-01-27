Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Jeremiah Spitler, 31, Metamora, delivery driver, and Shay Smallman, 27, Metamora, therapist.
Daniel Cammarn, 31, Delta, and Jessica Reese, 32, Delta, DSP.
Michael Lutz, 50, Wauseon, equipment operator, and Carrie McDaniel, unemployed.
Kevin Dopp, 57, Metamora, warehouse manager, and Lori Hoge, 51, Metamora, branch manager.
Jose Roman, 23, Wauseon, factory worker, and Perla Melendez Collazo, 25, Wauseon, nail technician.
Common Pleas
On the docket
David Wyper, Lyons, and Kelsi Wyper, Lyons. Dissolution of marriage.
Ernest Spaulding Jr., Lyons and Brandi Spaulding, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Dustin Brennan, Wauseon, vs. Andrea Brennan, Fayette. Divorce.
Kristin Turner, Fayette, vs. Matthew Turner, Fayette. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Nick Nelson, Wauseon, vs. Erin Cheesbro, Lyons. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Progressive Marathon Ins. Co., Mayfield, vs. Debbie Stoddard, Archbold. Other civil.
Alan Falor, Delta, vs. Alec Trucker, Metamora. Other civil.
Acuity Mutual Ins. Co., Cleveland vs. Rosario Puga, Wauseon. Other civil.
Amanda Romero, Wauseon, vs. Isaac Griteman, Napoleon. Support enforcement/ modification.
Real estate transfers
German Township —
Rupp Brothers Limited Liability to Rupp Farms, LTD, Ohio 66, Archbold.
Cynthia Drewes to Mark Short, 607 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Danielle Saaf to Devontae Royster, 119 Cherry St., Wauseon.
Ksenia Britsch, trustee, to Serapio Medina, 441 Edgewood Drive, Wauseon.
Connie Nofziger, trustee, to Todd Short and Jacqueline Weirauch, 02939 County Road 19, Wauseon.
Wauseon SNF Realty, LLC, to 303 West Leggett Propco, LLC (2), 303 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.