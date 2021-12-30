Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Logan Beck, 27, Archbold, director of admission, and Hanna Frate, 25, Archbold, daycare teacher.
Jacob Gamber, 38, Wauseon, laborer, and MacKenzie Bell, 33, Wauseon, STNA.
Gregory Gable, 42, Fayette, steel worker, and Lorraine McNeal, 41, Fayette, self-employed.
Jeremy Rodriquez, 31, Delta, factory, and Caitlin Friess, 29, Delta, server.
Victor Montes, 42, Wauseon, mechanic, and Cassandra Medina, 31, Wauseon, stay-at-home mom.
Common Pleas
Alexis Willey, Swanton vs. Emily Veith, Swanton. Other civil.
Discover Bank, Independence vs. Devon Richard, Delta. Other civil.
Karen Miller, Swanton vs. Kenneth Miller, Swanton. Divorce.
Gustavo Juarez Guzman vs. Eugenia Juarez Fonesca, Delta. Divorce.
Darcy Feeback, Blissfield, Mich., and Steven Feeback, Metamora. Dissolution.
Samuel Onweller Jr., Swanton and Hope Onweller, Wauseon. Dissolution.
Christopher Infante, Delta and Roxanne Infante, Wauseon. Dissolution.
Real estate transfers
German Township —
Cory Carnahan to Aaron Short, 5528 Co. Rd. 21, Archbold.
Joseph Rupp to (3) to Joseph Rupp (2), 8480 St. Rt. 66, Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Kwong Fok Yiu and Ping Fung to AJOG, LLC, 1432 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Harry Butler to Alicia and Joshua Wakefield, 260 E. Airport Highway and U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
Kelly Moore to Jacob and Marisa Morris, 612 E. Elm St., Wauseon.
Alan Lehenbauer, trustee, to Jacob Schnitkey, 145 and 149 S. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Alan Lehenbauer, trustee, to H2Z, LLC, W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
DAMAX, LLC, to Maumee Valley Guidance Center, Inc., 1190 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Marvin Jr. and Kathy Zumfelde to Jeffrey and Danielle Feasby, 13900 County Road B, Wauseon.
James D. Miller to Roger Fair II, 212 Hill Ave., Wauseon.
