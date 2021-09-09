Fulton County Courthouse

Marriage Licenses

Silas Whitlock, 24, Delta, IT technical support, and Sophie Mast, 22, Delta, student.

Alec Thieman, 25, Westlake, security officer, and Bethany Krueger, 21, Delta, student.

Oscar Calderon, 24, Archbold, cabinet assembly, and Olivia Molina, 29, Fayette, pack associate.

Steven Postighone, 39, Wauseon, laborer, and Brittany Robbins, 32, Toledo, hospitality.

Alexander Zimmerman, 27, Wauseon, salesman, and Desiree Cantu, 25, Wauseon, homemaker.

Common Pleas Court

On the dockets

Kimberly Matthews, Fayette, vs. Colin Matthews, Wirtz, Va. Divorce.

Carl Pope, Metamora, vs. Richard Raab, Metamora. Worker’s compensation.

Drema Shultz, Swanton, vs. Rene Escobar, Swanton. Civil.

April Maitland, Napoleon, vs. Robyn Lamer, Defiance. Other civil.

Leisa Canales, Wauseon, vs. Joshua Denning, Knowsville, Tenn., obligor. URESA.

Ashley Ortega, Archbold and Jose Ortega, Archbold. Dissolution.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Jeanne Roe to B&H Delta Properties, LLC, 760 Spruce St., Wauseon.

Glen & Frances Lammon to Brett Kolb, trustee, 701 Burr Rd., Wauseon.

Diane Sonnenberg, trustee, to Joseph & Danielle Lobodzinski, 3019 SH 108, Wauseon.

Brian & Linda Thornton to Adam & Jessica Tibbs, 339 Jefferson St., Wauseon.

Thomas Hall to Jessica & Jarvis Schafer, 239 W. Elm St., Wauseon.

Roger & Fawn Hartman to Caleb & Emily Gustwiller, 14175 Co. Rd. C, Wauseon.

Saul & Paige Triana to Kory & Tammy Allison, 4951 Co. Rd. 17, Wauseon.

Teresa Boysel to Justin Gault, 208 N. Brunell St., Wauseon.

German Township —

Elaine Leininger, trustee, to LUPA Properties, LLC, 114 N. Defiance St., Archbold.

Marilyn Emery to Darren VanMeekren, 408 Walnut St., Archbold.

Walter Wlasiuk (7) to Arlem Medina, 611 N. Defiance St., Archbold.

Arlem Medina (7) to Arlem Medina, 611 N. Defiance St., Archbold.

Arlem Medina (6) to Arlem Medina, (5), 611 N. Defiance St., Archbold.

Arlem Medina (5) to Arlem Medina (4), 611 N. Defiance St., Archbold.

Arlem Medina (4) to Arlem Medina, (3), 611 N Defiance St, Archbold.

Arlem Medina (3) to Arlem Medina, (2), 611 N. Defiance St., Archbold.

Erin McCormick to Zeesky, LLC, 204 Lindon Lane, Archbold.

Aaron & Carrie Baynes to Lori Waidelich & Levi Yarbro, co-trustees, 311 S. Defiance St., Archbold.

Mabel Rentals, LLC to Kristopher Lauber, 303 DeGroff Ave., Archbold.

