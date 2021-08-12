Fulton County Courthouse
Marriage licenses
Nathan Bayliss, 46, Archbold, factory, and Chrystal Davis, 39, Archbold, homemaker.
Nicholas Mendenhall, 27, Metamora, heavy equipment operator, and Victoria Yeager, 26, Metamora, dental assistant.
Atul Sadhwani, 49, Swanton, disabled, and Chasidy Nieb, 40, Whitehouse, STNA.
Timothy Topp Jr., 44, Wauseon, truck driver, and Mechelle Fisher, 55, Wauseon, housekeeping.
Jimmy Sandifer, 48, Delta, retired, and Crystal Ward, 39, Delta, Burger King maintenance.
Brian Dunbar II, 32, Metamora, registered nurse, and Jordyn Lucas, 24, Metamora, registered nurse.
Justin Christy, 41, Swanton, self-employed, and Courtney Forche, 39, Swanton, customer service.
Markes Banister, 30, Wauseon, mechanic, and Heather Layne, 22, Wauseon, STNA.
Common Pleas Court
On the dockets
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Juan Martinez, Delta. Other civil.
Robert Durbin, Wauseon, vs. Raymond Glaze, Columbus Grove. Other civil.
Vivian Gomez, Wauseon, vs. Johnny Pucket, Cosby, Tenn., obligor. URESA.
Virginia Stereff, Monroe, Mich., vs. Christopher Stereff, Delta. Divorce.
Ricky Riegsecker, Delta, vs. Crystal Chisman, Grand Prairie, Texas, obligor. URESA.
Fulton County PSCA, Wauseon, vs. Gabriel DeVine, Modesto, Calif., obligor. URESA.
Real Estate Transfers
German Township —
Daniel and Vickie and Frank Shirey to Brianne Baden, 447 Clover Lane, Archbold.
Dennis and Amy Driver to Chad and Robyn Siler, 720 Lutz Rd., Archbold.
Sheila Short, trustee, to Kevin and Wendy Kiplinger, 212 Willow Way, Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Dempsey Denominator, Inc., to Quick Service Realco LLC, 1180 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Eric Rychener & Amber Raker to Melissa Kerr, 18096 SH2, Wauseon.
Mark Kuhl to Martin Dominic and Maddi Heisler, 615 Wood St., Wauseon.
Drew Tiplady to Jason Stasa, 612 W. Park St., Wauseon.
Jeffrey Gurzynski to Timothy Kennedy & Maria Crisine, 11609 Co. Rd. 14-2, Wauseon.
Walter & Joann Meiring to Drew and Kelly Tiplady, 10280 Co. Rd. 17, Wauseon.
Sonja Dearinger to James Garza, 307 Prospect St., Wauseon.
Sharlyn Dimick to Evelyne Newton, 529 E. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Nikol Kinnersley to Wayne & Antonetta Hitchock, 1356 N. Cornell Lane, Wauseon.
Stazy Lind, trustee, to Jeremy Neifer & Renee Carvalho Neifer, 6986 Co. Rd. 12, Wauseon.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank to Triangular Processing, Inc., 119 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.