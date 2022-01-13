Fulton County

Marriage licenses

Chad Weible, 46, Archbold, laborer, and Jennaya Aten, 45, Bloomington, Ind., lead CSR.

Jeremy Lowe, 42, Whitehouse, builder, and Jessica French, 35, Archbold, counseling.

Joseph Wright, 28, Ottawa Lake, Mich., operations shift supervisor, and Ashley Mariucci, 26, senior market manager.

Common Pleas Court

Gail Fogle III, Delta, vs. Kirsten Fogle, Brook Park. Divorce.

Norman Bratton Jr., Delta vs. Nickolas Kline, Wauseon. Other civil.

Michelle Tyson, Swanton, vs. Amanda Bialecki, Maumee. Other civil.

Robert Szabo, Lyons and Brittany Szabo, Lyons. Dissolution.

Real estate transfers

German Township —

Todd and Sarah Berry to Jenni Herrin and Heather Moore, 106 North St., Archbold.

Michael Walker to Tanner Wyse and Samantha Clark, 302 DeGroff Ave., Archbold.

Mary Rupp, trustee, to Jessica Waites, 509 Vine St., Archbold.

Clinton Township —

Timothy and Laurie Reynolds to Kristtoffer and Kelsi Knisely, 19360 Mallard Run, Wauseon.

