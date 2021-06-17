Fulton County

Marriage Licenses

Cody Matthews, 25, and Taylor Johnson, 25, both of Delta.

Michael Thomas, 23, Rosamond, Calif., and Jenni Davis, 23, Delta.

Mark Kuhl, 62, Wauseon, and Kimberly Yates, 54, Curtice.

Alan Liparoto II, 39, and Alison Fulton, 33, both of Lyons.

Kyle Beroske, 25, Swanton, and Caitlin Hancock, 24.

Thomas Riebesehl, 29, Delta, and Shelby Zulch, 20, Weston.

Common Pleas

on the dockets

Eva Waldron, Swanton, and Mark Waldron, Swanton. Dissolution.

US Bank Trust National Assoc., Chandler, Ariz., vs. Beth Filson, Swanton. Other civil.

Elizabeth Montero Cristian, Toledo and Christian Montero, Swanton. Dissolution.

Joshua Storrer, Archbold, vs. Tiffany Storrer, Archbold. Divorce.

Real Estate Transfers

Clinton Township —

910 Fairway Lane, Wauseon, Alexandra Reucher to Christopher & Leslie Glecker.

222 W. Willow St., Wauseon, Howard & Chandra Chestnut to Corey Daunhauer & Paige Stiriz.

1046 Seneca Dr., Wauseon, Matthew & Brittany Funk to Dana & Devin Frost.

15111 Co. Rd. M, Wauseon, Christopher & Kelly Hester to Matthew & Brittany Funk.

111 Elmwood St., Wauseon, C&J Capital, LL to Carl Spadfore.

435 E. Oak St., Wauseon, Christopher Cochrane, III to Chris & Nora Williamson.

12052 US 20A, Wauseon, TATB Holdings, Inc., to The Hunter Land Development Company.

140 W. Leggett St., Wauseon, Kent Bacon to Gina Galbraith.

German Township —

5302 SH 66, Archbold, Shawn Stamm to Douglas & Nancy Rupp, trustees.

Co. Rd. J, rear, Archbold, Jane Trudel & Marlin Gearig to Trent & Terry Stevenson.

Co. Rd. 25, Archbold, Larry Stuckey, trustee, to William Short.

