Common Pleas Court

Journal entries

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Alan Amos, II, Archbold. Other civil.

Sherry Curry, Wauseon, vs. Steven Yancey, Ft Smith, Ark., obligor. URESA.

Sherry Curry, Wauseon, vs. Charity Yancy, Ft Smith, Ark., obligor. URESA.

Steel Jaw Fabricators, LLC, Beebe, Ariz., vs. Dunbar Mechanical, Inc., Columbus. Other civil.

Victoria Alzaghari, Wauseon, vs. Rami Alzaghari, Toledo. Divorce.

Laura Martinez, Swanton, and Alvin Martinez, Delta, petitioners. Dissolution.

The Toledo Edison Company, Akron, vs. YRC, Inc., Holland. Other civil.

Sara Leverton, Wauseon, vs. Matthew Donnely, Wauseon. Divorce.

Scott Herrick, Swanton, vs. Bonnie Hatch, Swanton. Divorce.

Morgan Steele, Swanton and Aaron Steele, Perrysburg, petitioners. Dissolution.

McKenzie Brown, Oak Harbor, and Vincent Brown, Wauseon, petitioners. Dissolution.

State of Ohio, ex. rel., Swanton, plaintiff vs Blake Gladieux, Delta, defendant. Other civil.

Sunshyne Encarnacion, Wauseon, plaintiff vs Walmart Association, Inc., Lexington, Ky., defendant. Worker’s compensation.

Kristen Whitcomb, Swanton, plaintiff vs Joseph Dollarhide, Toledo, defendant. Support enforcement/modification.

Gregory Roloff, West Unity and Christina Roloff, Bryan, petitioners. Dissolution.

Real Estate Transfers

Clinton Township

15702 Co. Rd. M, Wauseon, Timothy & Rebecca Sepsy to Jeremy & Amber Ruger.

824 Burr Rd., Wauseon, Gary Miller to Kyle Knierim.

11518 Co. Rd. M, Wauseon, Shirley Hamilton, trustee to Caleb & Madison Gray.

415 E. Elm St., Wauseon, Donna Lemon to Joseph Gunn.

German Township

S. Defiance St., Archbold, R&L Land Company, LLC to Centennial Home, LLC.

19291 Co. Rd. H, Archbold, John Brown to Justin & Linde Knierim.

409 Short Buehrer Rd., Archbold, Danielle Childs, trustee, to Austin Crites.

