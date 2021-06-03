Fulton County
Marriage Licenses
David VanDalen, 37, Morenci, Mich., and Heather Armstrong, 26, Fayette.
Cole Calvin, 23, Wauseon, and Cassidy Barnes, 23, Wauseon.
Brandon Bailey, 26, Delta, and Whitney Wood, 26.
Josiah Waltz, 24, Whitestown, Ind., and Emily Roth, 22, Archbold.
Scott Kanneman, 48, Metamora, and December Long, 36, Metamora.
Eric Parke, 23, Mountville, Pa., and Kirsten Roseman, 21, Swanton.
Derek Rupp, 24, Wauseon, teacher, Hayley Callahan, 22, Delta.
Zachary Murry, 39, Lyons, and Penelope Packard, 31, Lyons.
Scott Stoffer, 30, Swanton, and Jessica Mitchell, 34, Swanton.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Kratique Gillen, Wauseon, vs. Richard Gillen, Jr, Wauseon. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Yolanda Anderson, Wauseon, vs. Thomas Medsker, Lima. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Gerardo Zamudia-Morquecho, Wauseon, vs. Tiffany Zamudia, Delta. Divorce.
Shawn Ramirez, Temperance, Mich., vs. Joshua Montalvo, Inkom, Idaho. URESA.
Elizabeth Carney, Lambertville, Mich., vs. Michael Bunch, Lambertville, Mich. URESA.
Christina Bowers, Wauseon, vs. Walmart Inc., Columbus. Other civil.
Chaloe Rickard, Wauseon, vs. Joseph Rickard, Holland. Divorce.
Real Estate Transfers
Clinton Township —
Richard Anderson to James Allen, SH108, Wauseon.
Marilynn Short to Brittany & Timothy Short, 705 & 709 Cherry St., Wauseon.
Tyler White to Joshua Miller, 14049 Co. Rd. J, Wauseon.
James & Connie Stewart to Kyle & Angela Steward, 11350 Co. Rd. 13, Wauseon.
Reid & Morgan Rice, trustees, to Mark & Ruth Matthews, 1845 SH2, Wauseon.
Hector Martinez to Nedra Kuntz, 610 Vine St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Jesse & Cindy Kahler to Adam Nofziger, 3518 Gaslight Dr., Archbold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.