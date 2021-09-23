Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Jordan Kopietz, 30, drywaller, and Emily Bagrowski, 29, licensed social worker, both of Metamora.
Kyle Keller, 25, general manager, and Hallie Dunning, 23, medical assistant, both of Swanton.
Trevor Angelo, 27, drafter/designer, and Shelby Laming, 26, respiratory therapy, both of Erie, Mich.
Eric Linehan, 35, operating engineer, and Angela Ryan, 29, sonographer, both of Camden, Mich.
Common Pleas Court
On the dockets
Village of Swanton, vs. Dennis Nelson, Swanton. Other civil.
Ace Appliance Parts Inc., Toledo, vs. Cory Detrick, Delta. Other civil
Jessica Stinson, Swanton, and Jordan Stinson, Swanton, petitioners. Dissolution of marriage.
Jenna Bieber, Fayette, and Brad Bieber, Fayette. Dissolution of marriage.
Allison Smith, Swanton, and Patrick Smith, Bowling Green. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Comfordable Properties, LLC, to Curtis & Joanne Pasternack Moyer, 305 S. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Allen Miller to Joseph & Kristine Golden, 429 Prospect St., Wauseon.
James & Sandra Hutson to Briana Criswell, 435 Jefferson, Wauseon.
Christopher & Candi Saxton to Tim & Tiffany Painter, 212 Jefferson, Wauseon.
