Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Andrew Beck, 23, Jackson, Mich., admissions representative, and Brooke Kohler, 22, Archbold, waitress.
Matthew Huffman, 28, Archbold, portable crushing foreman, and Angel Huerta, 25, Archbold, assistant teacher.
Mark Morr, Archbold, 48, CNC operator, and Abigail Harrow, 55, Archbold, self employed.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Larry Sines, Morenci, Mich. Other civil.
The Toledo Edison Company, Akron, vs. Logan Guess, Delta. Other civil.
Matthew Dominique, Wauseon, vs. Sauder Woodworking Co., Archbold. Worker’s compensation.
Brian Burns, Delta, vs. Jamie Too, Adrian, Mich. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Casey Bower, Delta, vs. Timothy Bower, Delta. Legal separation.
TD Bank USA, Brooklyn Park, Minn., vs. Kathleen Demaline, Fayette. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Beverly Gerken-Patton to David and Annie Froese, 1221 Apache Dr., Wauseon.
William and Shirley Sigg to Brandon Burkhart, 12460 Co. Rd. C, Wauseon.
German Township —
Cacey Puehler to Sullivan and Jane Rosario, 105 Lugbill Rd., Archbold.
Nathan and Kimberly Sauder to Chase and Kiersten Smith, 314 Stryker St., Archbold.
Carolyn Switzer to Craig and Alena Grieser, trustees, 431 Clover Lane, Archbold.
