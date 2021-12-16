Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Justin Black, 35, Wayne, Mich., fabrication, and Robin Cudney, 33, Wayne, Mich., insurance verification.
Elliott Gomez, Wauseon, 31, Wauseon, labor, and Kaley Wagner, 34, Adrian, Mich., unemployed.
Ian Goble, 24, Wauseon, diesel technician, and Shyann Johnson, Wauseon, STNA.
Marcus Waugh, 35, Delta, firefighter/EMT, and Stephanie Marshall, 31, Delta, firefighter/EMT.
Todd Rufenacht, 36, Wauseon, maintenance, and Morgan Imbrock, 28, Wauseon, ultrasound technician.
Michael Yates, 37, Whitehouse, supervisor, and Kathryn Harmon, 34, Wauseon, occupational therapist.
Common Pleas
On the docket
National Collegiate Student, Jessup, Md., vs. Richard Phillips, Delta. Other civil.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Alicia Hinkle, Wauseon. Other civil.
Stacy Yeggie, Metamora, vs. Matthew Yeggie, Angola, Ind. Divorce.
Donald Laukhuf, Wauseon, vs. Lucy Laukhuf, Wauseon. Divorce.
Candace McGinnis-Marshall, Wauseon, and Terry Marshall, Wauseon. Dissolution.
The State Bank and Trust, Defiance, vs. Christopher Bomar, Delta. Foreclosure.
Serena Whitman, Toledo, vs. Walmart, Inc., Wauseon. Worker’s compensation.
Roderick Roberts, Toledo, vs. Anne Grady Corporation, Holland. Worker’s compensation.
Shasta Lind, Swanton, vs. Jason Lind, Toledo. Support enforcement/modification.
Real estate transfers
German Township —
Arrow Tru-Line, Inc., to Modiv Arrow Archbold OH, LLC, 2211 S. Defiance St., County Road 1, Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Hector Martinez to Brent Roady, 419 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Aaron and Kaitlyn Bernath to G&G Lighting Maintenance, LLC, County Road 16, Wauseon.
Exit 34 Group, LLC, to Russell D. Paxson, County Road H, Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Donna Stutzman, trustee, to Nathan and Lanette Faler, 670 Airport Highway, Wauseon.
Kevin Whitlock to Galan, LLC, 360 Frances, Wauseon.
Mary Gomoll to Augustus & Danielle Bill, 9405 Dover Drive, Wauseon.
