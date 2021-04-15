Fulton County Courthouse

Marriage Licenses

Howard R. Marcum, 49, Delta, and Candace J. Wheeler, 40, Delta.

Dakota C. Anderson, 25, Swanton, and Brandi L. Patrick, 23, Swanton.

Steve J. Munhier, 64, Fayette, and Tanny S. Mudrak, 55, Swanton.

Journal entries

PNC Bank National Association, Brecksville, vs. Pamela O. Buchholz, Delta. Foreclosure.

Brian P. Mapes, Delta, vs. Michelle R. Tyson, Swanton. Other civil.

American Express National, Independence, vs. Barbara Grieser, Wauseon. Other civil.

Jessica A. Lee, Delta, vs. William K. Chadwick Jr., Holland. Termination of marriage.

Michelle R. Schweinhagen, Wauseon, vs. David Schweinhagen, Wauseon. Domestic violence.

Brian Bernholtz, Delta, vs. Heidi Bernholtz, Berkey. Termination of marriage.

Luis N. Sierra, Defiance, vs. Sauder Woodworking Co., Archbold. Worker's compensation.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Linda Brill, Wauseon. Other civil.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Alan Amos, II, Archbold. Other civil.

Sherry Curry, Wauseon, vs. Steven Yancey, Ft Smith, Ark., obligor. URESA.

Sherry Curry, Wauseon, vs. Charity Yancy, Ft Smith, Ark., obligor. URESA.

Steel Jaw Fabricators, LLC, Beebe, Ariz. vs. Dunbar Mechanical, Inc., Columbus.. Other civil.

Victoria Alzaghari, Wauseon vs. Rami Alzaghari, Toledo. Divorce.

Laura Martinez, Swanton, and Alvin Martinez, Delta, petitioners. Dissolution.

The Toledo Edison Company, Akron vs. YRC, Inc., Holland. Other civil.

Sara Leverton, Wauseon vs. Matthew Donnely, Wauseon. Divorce.

Scott Herrick, Swanton vs. Bonnie Hatch, Swanton. Divorce.

Real Estate Transfers

Clinton Township —

749 Parkside Drive, Wauseon, Jeff and Cathy Stiriz to Aaron C. Binner.

County Road 14, Wauseon, Caleb J. Bernath to Jacob D. Bernath.

Ohio 108 rear, Wauseon, Alice M. Puckett, trustee, and Robert L. Miller to Erin M. Mahnke.

405 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Paul D. Shull Ltd. to Chad and Nichole Aeschliman.

224 E. Superior St., Wauseon, Michael S. and Katherine B. Bronson to Sonia Jacobs.

824 Burr Rd., Wauseon, Gary Miller to Kyle Knierim.

11518 Co. Rd. M, Wauseon, Shirley Hamilton, trustee to Caleb & Madison Gray.

15702 Co. Rd. M, Wauseon, Timothy & Rebecca Sepsy to Jeremy & Amber Ruger.

German Township —

S. Defiance St., Archbold, R&L Land Company, LLC to Centennial Home, LLC.

19291 Co. Rd. H, Archbold, John Brown to Justin & Linde Knierim.

273 Dame St., Pettisville, Zachary Meyer & Meridith Short to Levi Nofziger.

