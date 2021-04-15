Fulton County Courthouse
Marriage Licenses
Howard R. Marcum, 49, Delta, and Candace J. Wheeler, 40, Delta.
Dakota C. Anderson, 25, Swanton, and Brandi L. Patrick, 23, Swanton.
Steve J. Munhier, 64, Fayette, and Tanny S. Mudrak, 55, Swanton.
Journal entries
PNC Bank National Association, Brecksville, vs. Pamela O. Buchholz, Delta. Foreclosure.
Brian P. Mapes, Delta, vs. Michelle R. Tyson, Swanton. Other civil.
American Express National, Independence, vs. Barbara Grieser, Wauseon. Other civil.
Jessica A. Lee, Delta, vs. William K. Chadwick Jr., Holland. Termination of marriage.
Michelle R. Schweinhagen, Wauseon, vs. David Schweinhagen, Wauseon. Domestic violence.
Brian Bernholtz, Delta, vs. Heidi Bernholtz, Berkey. Termination of marriage.
Luis N. Sierra, Defiance, vs. Sauder Woodworking Co., Archbold. Worker's compensation.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Linda Brill, Wauseon. Other civil.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Alan Amos, II, Archbold. Other civil.
Sherry Curry, Wauseon, vs. Steven Yancey, Ft Smith, Ark., obligor. URESA.
Sherry Curry, Wauseon, vs. Charity Yancy, Ft Smith, Ark., obligor. URESA.
Steel Jaw Fabricators, LLC, Beebe, Ariz. vs. Dunbar Mechanical, Inc., Columbus.. Other civil.
Victoria Alzaghari, Wauseon vs. Rami Alzaghari, Toledo. Divorce.
Laura Martinez, Swanton, and Alvin Martinez, Delta, petitioners. Dissolution.
The Toledo Edison Company, Akron vs. YRC, Inc., Holland. Other civil.
Sara Leverton, Wauseon vs. Matthew Donnely, Wauseon. Divorce.
Scott Herrick, Swanton vs. Bonnie Hatch, Swanton. Divorce.
Real Estate Transfers
Clinton Township —
749 Parkside Drive, Wauseon, Jeff and Cathy Stiriz to Aaron C. Binner.
County Road 14, Wauseon, Caleb J. Bernath to Jacob D. Bernath.
Ohio 108 rear, Wauseon, Alice M. Puckett, trustee, and Robert L. Miller to Erin M. Mahnke.
405 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Paul D. Shull Ltd. to Chad and Nichole Aeschliman.
224 E. Superior St., Wauseon, Michael S. and Katherine B. Bronson to Sonia Jacobs.
824 Burr Rd., Wauseon, Gary Miller to Kyle Knierim.
11518 Co. Rd. M, Wauseon, Shirley Hamilton, trustee to Caleb & Madison Gray.
15702 Co. Rd. M, Wauseon, Timothy & Rebecca Sepsy to Jeremy & Amber Ruger.
German Township —
S. Defiance St., Archbold, R&L Land Company, LLC to Centennial Home, LLC.
19291 Co. Rd. H, Archbold, John Brown to Justin & Linde Knierim.
273 Dame St., Pettisville, Zachary Meyer & Meridith Short to Levi Nofziger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.