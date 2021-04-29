Common Pleas Court

Journal entries

Discover Bank, Independence, plaintiff vs Tiffani Grieser, Archbold, defendant. Other civil.

Annette Flores, Napoleon, plaintiff vs Robert Flores, Napoleon, defendant. Divorce.

Marriage Licenses

Tanner Gerken, 27, Archbold, teacher, and Bailey Johns, 26, Archbold, teacher.

Joshua Shultz, 37, Wauseon, machine operator, and Jacquelyn Weaver, 24, Wauseon, nurse.

Benjamin Remaklus, 27, Archbold, state trooper, and Amanda Barger, 27, Archbold, teacher.

Kristina Martinez, 53, Wauseon, student, and Michelle Paquette, 50, Wauseon, supervisor.

Logan Wyse, 24, Delta, no occupation listed, and Zoe Stevens, 19, Delta, no occupation listed.

Real Estate Transfers

German Township

Co. Rd. D, Archbold, Peggy Rupp, trustee, to Darin & Sheri Fry.

Co. Rd. D, Archbold, Darin & Sheri Fry, joint successors, to Darin & Sheri Fry.

6904 SH66, Archbold, Gordon & Jill Frey to Katie Marie Stanford.

Clinton Township

534 Ottokee St., Wauseon, Jacob Bruner to Michael Short.

214 E. Superior, Ryan Fauver to Curtis Fauver II.

12651 Co. Rd. 16-3, Wauseon, Jeffry & Gala Pennington to Cameron Farms, LLC.

219 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Sally Brinkman to Jonathan Rivera.

120 Birch St., Wauseon, Alexis & Anthony King to Lindsey & Luke Boyers.

17667 US20A, Wauseon, Jay & Janet Lemley to Kevin & Veronica Stoeck.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments