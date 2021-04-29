Common Pleas Court
Journal entries
Discover Bank, Independence, plaintiff vs Tiffani Grieser, Archbold, defendant. Other civil.
Annette Flores, Napoleon, plaintiff vs Robert Flores, Napoleon, defendant. Divorce.
Marriage Licenses
Tanner Gerken, 27, Archbold, teacher, and Bailey Johns, 26, Archbold, teacher.
Joshua Shultz, 37, Wauseon, machine operator, and Jacquelyn Weaver, 24, Wauseon, nurse.
Benjamin Remaklus, 27, Archbold, state trooper, and Amanda Barger, 27, Archbold, teacher.
Kristina Martinez, 53, Wauseon, student, and Michelle Paquette, 50, Wauseon, supervisor.
Logan Wyse, 24, Delta, no occupation listed, and Zoe Stevens, 19, Delta, no occupation listed.
Real Estate Transfers
German Township
Co. Rd. D, Archbold, Peggy Rupp, trustee, to Darin & Sheri Fry.
Co. Rd. D, Archbold, Darin & Sheri Fry, joint successors, to Darin & Sheri Fry.
6904 SH66, Archbold, Gordon & Jill Frey to Katie Marie Stanford.
Clinton Township
534 Ottokee St., Wauseon, Jacob Bruner to Michael Short.
214 E. Superior, Ryan Fauver to Curtis Fauver II.
12651 Co. Rd. 16-3, Wauseon, Jeffry & Gala Pennington to Cameron Farms, LLC.
219 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Sally Brinkman to Jonathan Rivera.
120 Birch St., Wauseon, Alexis & Anthony King to Lindsey & Luke Boyers.
17667 US20A, Wauseon, Jay & Janet Lemley to Kevin & Veronica Stoeck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.