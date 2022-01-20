Fulton County
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
Robert Szabo, Lyons, and Brittany Szabo, Lyons. Dissolution of marriage.
Anthony Rednour, Hinesville, Ga., vs. Brooke Gurzynski, Delta, obligor. URESA.
Tanya Shibler, address unknown, vs. Clifford Schultz, Fayette, obligor. URESA.
Shelly Urban, Delta, vs. Pike-Delta-York Schools, Delta. Worker’s compensation.
Peter Leatherman, Liberty Center, vs. Sauder Woodworking Co., Archbold. Worker’s compensation.
Real estate transfers
German Township —
William and Brenda Woodruff Sr., to Michael Waidelich, 306 South St., Archbold.
Kyle and Tara Brodbeck to Andrew Lauber Properties, LLC, 225 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Ronald and Julie Waidelich to Lynae and Jackson Waidelich, 311 Ditto St., Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Jack Young and Debra Kauffman to Gene Sugg, 18400 County Road D, Wauseon.
Gary and Cathy Wanner to Justin and Lindsi Rufenacht, County Road N, Wauseon.
Roger and Renee Wilson to Michael Heck Jr. and Latasha Coy, 14435 County Road K, Wauseon.
Stephanie Trejo to Trevor Nye, 234 Vine St., Wauseon.
All In One Rentals, LLC, to Thomas and Jane Giguere, 260 and 270 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
Leone Mattin to Music City Homes, LLC, 131 N. Maplewood St., Wauseon.
Exit 34 Group, LLC, to Delta Petro, LLC, 08150 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
