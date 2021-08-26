Fulton County Courthouse
Marriage licenses
Morgan Korakas, 35, Wauseon, laborer, and Jenna Johns, 28, Wauseon, manager.
Austen Lulfs, 27, Metamora, engineer, and Emily Wolfram, 28, Metamora, healthcare.
Codie Clymer, 30, Wauseon, window and door install, and Ashlyn Drzewiecki, 22, Wauseon, server.
Marcus Kunz, 30, Deltona, Fla., 30, parts & service manager, and Megan Trent, 25, Deltona, Fla., accountant.
Jason Aeschliman, 21, Wauseon, self-employed, and Timberly Kreiner, 22, Wauseon, therapist.
Common Pleas Court
On the dockets
Jodi Walker, Archbold, and Thomas Walker, Archbold. Dissolution.
Seneca Harden, Toledo, and Samuel Harden, Toledo. Dissolution.
Bradley Myers, Pettisville, and Jamie Myers, Pettisville. Dissolution.
Kaylin Plontz, Wauseon, vs. Stephen Hanson, CCNO, Stryker. Divorce.
Robin Ward, Swanton, vs. Cody Ward, Swanton. Divorce.
Kristeen Campbell, Wauseon, vs. Jack Campbell, Sheridan, Ariz. Divorce.
American Express National Bank, Independence, vs. Scott Hibbard, Fayette. Other civil.
Robert Jones, Delta, vs. Troy Johnson, Delta. Other civil.
Journal entries
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Sandra Matheny to SED Holdings, LLC, 205 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
J&B Feed Company, Inc., to J&B Feed Company, LLC, 140 S. Brunell, Wauseon.
Barbara Irelan, successor trustee, to Donene McVicker, 217 Hickory St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Laura Schrock, Sherri Short and Helen Leu Short, trustees, to Ruben Ruiz Albino and Eimy Mary Pena Camacho, 440 Clover Lane, Archbold.
