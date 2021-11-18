Fulton County
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
Joseph Raker, Delta and Jennifer Raker, Lyons, petitioners. Dissolution.
Kaylee Dotson, Lyons and Zachary Dotson, Lyons, petitioners. Dissolution.
Jeremiah Curtis, Swanton and Nicole Curtis, Swanton, petitioners. Dissolution.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, plaintiff vs Gahlon Kunkle, Fayette, defendant. Foreclosure.
Real Estate Transfers
Clinton Township —
Tiffany Wilburn & Michael Scheponick to Kelsey Guyer, 469 E. Oak St., Wauseon.
Logan & Maralinda Wilburn, trustees, to Michael & Tiffany Scheponick, 614 Ottokee St., Wauseon.
Jerry Mahnke, trustee, to Trevor Dominique, 745 & 755 N. Harvest Lane, Wauseon.
Erik & Angela Belcher to Blake Bost, 729 Lawrence Ave., Wauseon.
Christopher & Leslie Gleckler to Adam & Ashlee Scalf 657 Meadow Lane, Wauseon.
Noemi Beaverson to Brandon Hamilton, 120 Birch St., Wauseon.
Michael & Erin VanStaalduinen to BGRS Relocation, Inc., 14313 County Road D, Wauseon.
BGRS Relocation, Inc., to Timothy & Laurie Reynolds, 14313 County Road D, Wauseon.
Sarah Friess to Masedonio & Julia Molina, 728 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
Jason & Carrie Properties, LLC to Mac’s Convenience Stores, LLC, 107 N. Defiance St. & Stryker Street, Archbold.
Dennis Cupp to Eric & Stacy Lichtenwald, 22961 Burlington Gardens, Archbold.
