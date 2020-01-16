Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Rene DeLeon, 47, Wauseon, laborer, and Maricarmen Perez, 33, Wauseon, stay-at-home mom.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Haley Bentley, Archbold. Other civil.
Dorothy Baer, Archbold, and Eli Baer, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Terry Richter, Delta, and Shannon Richter, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Michelle Farbrother, Archbold, vs. Walmart Stores Inc., Lexington, Ky. Worker’s compensation.
Robert Custard, Wauseon, vs. Kevin Link, Fayette. Other civil.
Jade Shank Trucking, LLC, Napoleon, vs. Carpenter Creations Inc., North Canton. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Robert Bates to Jeremy Ruger, County Road M, Wauseon.
Joshua and Brooke Coll to Gregory Jr. and Stephanie Moore, 660 Spruce St., Wauseon.
James and Paula Dotson to Justice Donley, 234 Fountain Ave., Wauseon.
German Township —
Terri Krebs, trustee, to ESB Properties, LLC, 1404 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Charles Dominique to Vincent Jr. and Beth Ann Manausa, 1009 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Pettisville — Josephine Avina to Anthony and Jenna Nogosek, 243 Summit St., Pettisville.
