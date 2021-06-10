Fulton County
Marriage Licenses
Cole Lesinski, 28, Wauseon and Raven Joughin, 28, Wauseon.
JohnJackman,50,Wauseon and Deborah Spiess, 45, Wauseon.
Nicholas Benecke, 22, Archbold and Madeline Helberg, 21, Archbold.
Common Pleas Court
on the dockets
Brandi Aldrich, Van Wert and Brandon Aldrich, Archbold. Dissolution.
On Deck Capital Inc, Arlington, Va., vs. Denali Investment Group, LLC, Bryan. Civil.
Amy Driver, Archbold vs. Dennis Driver, Swanton. Divorce.
Second Round Sub, LLC, Columbus vs. Kelsey Dockery, Delta. Civil.
Mark Cormack, Defiance vs. Angel Cormack, Wauseon. Divorce.
Real Estate Transfers
German Township —
1104 Lindau St., Archbold, William & Timothy & Arthur Short to Kasyn Schaffner.
4550 Co. Rd. 20, Archbold, Max & Michelle Wyse to Brittany & Michael Mack.
207 E. Williams St., Archbold, Brittany & Michael Mack to Max & Michelle Wyse.
108 Quail Run, Archbold, Michael Bumb to George & Gina Wood.
308 Ditto St., Archbold, Jack Lugbill to Brian & Kristin Engler.
Clinton Township —
975 Fairway Lane, Wauseon, Ronald & Hope Hodges to Reid & Morgan Rice, trustees.
300 Frances Dr., Wauseon, Kevin & Wendy Hardy to Kevin Whitlock.
425 Marshall, Wauseon, Alicia Wood to Jessica Lanning & Andrew Schlueter.
14590 Co. Rd. J, Wauseon, Nicholas Rubley to Jason Stasa.
5615 Co. Rd. 19, Wauseon, Samuel Blosser to Paul & Samantha Davis.
