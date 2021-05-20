Fulton County
Marriage Licenses
David Meyer, 34, Archbold, transportation, and Lacy Elzinga, 36, Archbold, registered nurse.
Andrew Cherry, 26, Huntington, Ind., university counselor, and Kayla Herrmann, 23, Newport, Mich., physical therapy tech.
Jason Farnham, 36, Wauseon, Haas Door, and Jessica Jacobs, 31, Wauseon, Haas Door.
Journal entries
American Express National Bank, Independence, vs. Jeremiah Hampton, Wauseon. Other civil.
Basilio Rosales, Fayette and Joyce Rosales, Fayette, petitioners. Dissolution.
Jason Shape, Wauseon, vs. Diem Shape, Wauseon. Divorce.
Karleen Nafziger, Archbold, vs. Lori Hastings, South Bend, Ind. Divorce.
HSBC Bank USA, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Angela Bergeon, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Nathan Barror, Wauseon and Rachel Barror, Wauseon, petitioners. Dissolution.
US Bank National Association, Titusville, Pa., vs. Karis Properties, LLC, Toledo. Foreclosure.
John May, Fayette vs. David Thorson, Wauseon. Other civil.
Susan Leahy, Wauseon vs. Kaleb Leahy, Wauseon. Support enforcement/modification.
Jerrie Reeder, Wauseon and Patricia Reeder, Defiance, petitioners. Dissolution.
Michele Bitikofer, Wauseon vs. Dollar General Corporation, Goodlettsville, Tenn. Worker’s compensation.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, Moorpark, Calif., vs. Travis Holland, Clarksville, Tenn. Foreclosure.
Kelly Barnes, Wauseon vs. Ronald Barnes, Jr., Swanton. Divorce.
Ismael Escajeda, Napoleon vs. Haas Door Company, Wauseon. Worker’s compensation
Real Estate Transfers
German Township —
Co. Rd. 19, Archbold, Randal J. King, successor trustee, to Karen Sauder & Kristopher Bender.
306 Buckeye St., Archbold, Paul & Beth Reichert to Wintergreen 532, LLC.
6174 Co. Rd. 27, Archbold, Zachary Birky to Spencer Lester Jr.
198 N. Lincoln St., Archbold, Natalia Fasano to Calderon Hernandez.
509 S. Pleasant St., Archbold, Victoria Miller & Thomas King to Linda Mosier.
311 West St., Archbold, Groeneweg Rental, LLC to Peter & Lydia Rupp.
108 St. Anne St., Archbold, Alex & Jennifer Young, trustees, to Joaquin & Rachelle Hayford.
1309 S. Defiance St., Archbold, Farmers & Merchants State Bank to Archbold FISH.
Clinton Township —
2266 Co. Rd. 16, Wauseon, Karen Pfund to Eric & Laura Mann.
523 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon, James & Rita Colon, cotrustees, to Garrett Krasula.
204 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Sharon Evers, successor trustee, to Daniel & Jenny Terry.
751 Fairway Dr., Wauseon, Jennifer Lakia to Melissa Callender.
144 W. Superior St., Wauseon, Paul & Brittanie Ledyard to Timothy Vincent, Jr.
809 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, James & Mary Keeton to New Century Tree & Lawn, Inc.
203 Beech St., Wauseon, York TS Family, LLC to JMR & NBR, LLC.
1251 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, Keith Eash to Shawn & Lynette Jones.
434 Birch St., Wauseon, Lisa Kudlica, @3 to Lisa Kudlica & Scott Randolph, Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.